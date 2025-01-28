Allied Universal among America's Most Admired Workplaces, according to Newsweek

Allied Universal is one of America's Most Admired Workplaces, according to Newsweek. The news outlet’s 2025 list features companies most respected by both current employees and job seekers.

“It’s humbling to be recognized as one of America’s most admired workplaces. We are totally committed to being an employer of choice and have created programs to show our team members that we value them, their contributions, and their professional development,” said Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones.

Allied Universal boasts the security industry’s highest employee retention rate and internal promotion rate. In 2024, more than 18,000 North American team members earned promotions.

To join the Allied Universal team, visit jobs.aus.com.

For Newsweek’s full list of most admired workplaces, visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-most-admired-workplaces-2025.

Allied Universal is dedicated to becoming an Employer of Choice, providing all employees with an inclusive workplace, rewarding career advancement opportunities, a positive work environment, and a strong company culture.