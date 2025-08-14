Allied Universal Acquires Mulligan Security to Boost Northeast U.S. Presence

Allied Universal has finalized its acquisition of New York–based Mulligan Security from Protos Security, strengthening its service presence in the Greater New York City region. The agreement was announced on August 13, 2025.

“With the divestiture of Mulligan, Protos will be laser-focused on driving a superior customer experience across its national footprint through our supplier managed model,” said Mark Hjelle, CEO at Protos, in the company’s official announcement.

Mulligan Security has delivered security, fire safety, and facility protection services across commercial, healthcare, and museums throughout New York City for over 30 years.

Steve Jones, Global Chairman and CEO of Allied Universal, commented that the acquisition is intended to extend the company’s regional footprint in the Northeastern U.S. and boost its local service capabilities.