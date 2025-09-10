New Fast Guard App Brings 24/7 Private Security to New York

Fast Guard Service, a nationwide private security provider, has launched the Fast Guard App, a mobile platform that allows clients to request on-demand protection services at any time.

The company says it is the first security guard firm to develop its own mobile application for booking armed guards, unarmed guards, fire watch patrols, and event security coverage.

The service, now available in New York, gives users in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and surrounding areas immediate access to professional guards. Clients can order coverage for corporate offices, financial institutions, concerts, conferences, construction sites, private gatherings, and executive protection needs.

"New York is a city that never sleeps—and neither does the need for security," commented Roderick Payne, President of Fast Guard Service. "Our app makes it faster and easier than ever for businesses, event organizers, and residents to secure professional guards whenever they need them."

Fast Guard Service has delivered more than one million guard hours nationwide over the past decade. The new app extends that capability by enabling real-time scheduling and deployment through iOS and Android devices.

According to the company, the mobile platform is designed for corporate security managers, event planners, property owners, and high-profile individuals who require reliable coverage with minimal lead time.

The Fast Guard App is available for download now.