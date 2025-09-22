DSI Expands Midwest Presence With Acquisition of Apex3 Systems

DSI Security Services has acquired Chicago-based Apex3 Systems, a technology-focused security provider, in a deal completed August 15, 2025. The move strengthens DSI's footprint in the Midwest and broadens its mix of technology-driven security services nationwide.

The two companies have emphasized the cultural fit behind the transaction, pointing to shared values around integrity, customer service, and people-focused leadership.

"We're excited to welcome the Apex3 team into the DSI family," said Boyd Clark, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at DSI Security Services. "The leadership and experience that Apex3 brings will be a significant asset to DSI moving forward."

As part of the integration, several Apex3 executives will step into leadership roles within DSI:

James Taff, CPP – Vice President of Sales, Midwest

Zain Shahzada – Vice President of Information Security

Michael Potter, CPP – Vice President of Operations, Technology Solutions

The deal also brings Apex3's Apex360 platform under the DSI umbrella. The system, designed to support training, situational awareness, and communication, will be integrated into DSI's broader service offerings.

"I couldn't be more excited about this next chapter," said James Taff, Principal of Apex3 Systems. "DSI's values and commitment to people mirror the same principles that guided our success at Apex3. This partnership allows us to blend our contract security expertise with advanced technology like Apex360, and I’m eager to see what we can accomplish together."

To support the expansion of tech-enabled services, Kent Calhoun has been named Vice President of Sales, Technology Solutions.

The operational transition is expected to be complete by January 1, 2026.