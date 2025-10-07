Allied Universal Names Cameron Kilberg VP of Government Relations

Allied Universal has appointed Cameron Kilberg as Vice President of Government Relations, reporting to the company's Chief Communications and Investor Relations Officer. Kilberg will lead engagement with policymakers and government agencies at the local, state, and federal levels, advancing the company's policy priorities and maintaining alignment with regulatory developments.

Kilberg brings significant experience in government affairs and policy leadership across several industries, including technology, mobility, and on-demand commerce. At Bird Global, she established the company's state legislative team and helped define regulatory frameworks for micromobility in more than 15 states. She later held senior roles at Swimply and Gopuff, where she directed state affairs programs and guided policy related to e-commerce, labor, employment, zoning, and privacy.

"We are excited to welcome Cameron to the Allied Universal team where she will serve as our primary liaison with government officials and policymakers," said Steve Jones, Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO. "She will lead engagement with stakeholders at all levels of government to advance Allied Universal's policy priorities, safeguard our business interests, and strengthen our reputation with policymakers."

Kilberg holds a Juris Doctor from The George Washington University Law School and a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Virginia.