Arrow Security Names Brownlie Regional VP of Operations for Mid Atlantic

Manned guarding firm Arrow Security has appointed Douglas Brownlie as Regional Vice President of Operations Mid Atlantic, expanding its leadership team as the company continues to grow its footprint in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

In this role, Brownlie will oversee security operations across both states, guide strategic initiatives and support efforts to enhance safety, security and operational performance.

Brownlie joins the company with more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement, security, and safety management. His background includes roles as Director of Safety and Security and Safety and Loss Prevention Manager for Johanna Foods Inc., where he served from November 2022 to October 2025, and Security Liaison for Watchung Hills Regional High School from September 2021 to November 2022. His responsibilities there included managing daily security operations and implementing safety programs for more than 1,900 students and staff.

His law enforcement career began with the Raritan Borough Police Department, where he served from 1996 to 2003 and advanced from Patrolman to Detective. He later spent 18 years with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, holding positions such as Detective Sergeant, Detective Lieutenant, and Commander. During that tenure, he led units focused on Special Investigations, Computer Crimes, Counter Terrorism, Organized Crime and Narcotics, Arson Investigations, and Fugitive Investigations.

Arrow Security highlighted Brownlie’s experience in public safety, investigations, threat management, and security operations as key strengths he brings to the Mid Atlantic region.

Brownlie is also active in community service. He currently serves as Treasurer for the Hunterdon Central Wrestling Booster Club and has previously held leadership roles with the Flemington Wrestling Association. His volunteer work extends to the Flemington Devils Lacrosse program, the Flemington Falcons Football team, and Hillsborough Volunteer Fire Company #3.

“I am honored to join Arrow Security and contribute to an organization that sets such a high standard for professionalism, preparedness and community-focused service,” Brownlie said in the announcement. “Throughout my career I’ve been dedicated to building safer environments, supporting strong teams and protecting the people we serve.”

Arrow Security CEO AJ Caro said Brownlie’s background in law enforcement, school safety and community service aligns with the company’s mission and standards. “We are proud to welcome Douglas to the Arrow Security family and are confident that his expertise will further strengthen our commitment to providing the highest level of protection and service to our clients in the Mid Atlantic,” Caro said.