Industry Veteran Jerry Burhans Forms Channel Championz

Jerry Burhans, a 30-year veteran of the physical security industry, has announced the formation of Channel Championz, an advisory and manufacturer’s representative firm dedicated to helping security product manufacturers enter and expand in the North American market.
The new venture is designed to connect global innovators with the highly relational U.S. security products distribution channel. Burhans, recognized in 2024 by Locksmith Ledger as a Legend of the Lock Industry, has held leadership roles at ISONAS, SimonsVoss and ASSA ABLOY, as well as beginning his career as an IBEW journeyman.
Channel Championz will provide strategic sales representation, channel development and market launch services, with a focus on access control and locking hardware manufacturers. The firm aims to support companies developing advanced or high-security solutions as they seek entry into the United States.
“Too many manufacturers underestimate the power of the channel and the consequences of not understanding it,” said Burhans. “Channel Championz is here to help companies avoid costly missteps, identify the right partners, and align their go-to-market strategy with how security products are actually bought and sold in North America.”
The company’s first client is Squire, a U.K.-based padlock manufacturer known for premium, heavy-duty and resettable security products. Burhans is leading Squire’s introduction into the North American critical infrastructure market, with plans to grow the brand beyond retail into industrial and utility sectors.
Burhans emphasized a holistic approach that includes manufacturers, distributors, integrators and end users. “We’re not just looking to ‘sign up’ distributors,” he said. “We’re working to generate demand from end users, tell the product’s story, and ensure the channel has the tools and incentives to win with us.”