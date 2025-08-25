Industry Veteran Jerry Burhans Forms Channel Championz

Channel Championz will provide strategic sales representation, channel development and market launch services, with a focus on access control and locking hardware manufacturers. The firm aims to support companies developing advanced or high-security solutions as they seek entry into the United States.

“Too many manufacturers underestimate the power of the channel and the consequences of not understanding it,” said Burhans. “Channel Championz is here to help companies avoid costly missteps, identify the right partners, and align their go-to-market strategy with how security products are actually bought and sold in North America.”

The company’s first client is Squire, a U.K.-based padlock manufacturer known for premium, heavy-duty and resettable security products. Burhans is leading Squire’s introduction into the North American critical infrastructure market, with plans to grow the brand beyond retail into industrial and utility sectors.

Burhans emphasized a holistic approach that includes manufacturers, distributors, integrators and end users. “We’re not just looking to ‘sign up’ distributors,” he said. “We’re working to generate demand from end users, tell the product’s story, and ensure the channel has the tools and incentives to win with us.”