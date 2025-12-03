Axis Acquires FF Group to Expand Traffic Analytics Portfolio

Axis Communications announced it has acquired FF Group, a Prague-based provider of license plate verification and data analytics software.

Under the deal, Axis gains FF Group’s software suite including license plate recognition (LPR), intelligent data processing and camera-to-camera communication technologies.

The acquisition will enhance Axis Communication’s capabilities in traffic applications and broader analytics, a move the company says strengthens its competitiveness, knowledge base and product toolbox in the growing traffic-solutions market.

FF Group introduced its LPR solution, CAMMRA AI, to the North American market at ISC West in April. The company has served the transportation and security markets across more than 30 countries, building its reputation since its founding in 2016. According to Axis CEO Ray Mauritsson, FF Group has been a valued partner since 2017. The acquisition will now set off an integration process aimed at ensuring seamless business continuity for existing customers.

Mauritsson stated the move will “further solidify our leadership in the industry.”

The acquisition could position Axis to expand its reach into intelligent traffic management, leveraging FF Group’s analytics capabilities not only for LPR but potentially for broader traffic and security use cases, according to the announcement.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.