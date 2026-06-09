IQSIGHT Named CVE Numbering Authority

IQSIGHT announced it has been appointed a Common Vulnerability and Exposures (CVE) Numbering Authority (CNA) in the CVE Program, enabling the company to issue unique, standardized identifiers for vulnerabilities found in its software and firmware.

According to the company, the designation allows IQSIGHT to assign CVE records directly, supporting the publication of vulnerability information to the U.S. National Vulnerability Database (NVD) and the EU Vulnerability Database (EUVD).

Previously, the process was handled through the Bosch Product Security Incident Response Team. IQSIGHT said the new CNA designation will streamline the publication of critical advisory information and strengthen its vulnerability and incident management process.

"Becoming a CVE Numbering Authority is a significant step in our mission to provide intelligence-first video security that leaders can trust," said Thomas Elsässer, vice president of research and development at IQSIGHT. "By managing our own CVE assignments, we are ensuring customers receive timely information about potential security risks along with the appropriate mitigation strategies.”

The company said the approval reflects its efforts to enhance data security and cyber resilience across its products.