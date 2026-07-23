DMP Names 3 Executives to Expand Video Solutions Leadership Team

From left, Pete Jankowski, vice president of video engineering, Nicola Oakie, senior director of commercial monitoring solutions, and Stephen Carney, who leads product marketing, have joined DMP's video solutions leadership team.

DMP has appointed Nicola Oakie, Pete Jankowski and Stephen Carney to its video solutions leadership team as the company continues to expand its unified security platform.

The three executives will report to Ken Francis, executive vice president of video solutions. Francis joined DMP earlier this year to lead the company’s video monitoring product strategy after partnering with the company for more than 20 years.

“Video monitoring requires specialized expertise across technology and channel segments, so assembling the right leadership team is essential,” Francis said. “Our success depends on understanding cameras, analytics, software, monitoring center workflows and dealer success as part of a single ecosystem. I’m thrilled to say this team is made up of some of the most experienced individuals in the industry.”

Oakie joins DMP as senior director of commercial monitoring solutions. In the role, she will lead the company’s first Monitoring Partner Program, which DMP said is intended to support retail, guarding and wholesale monitoring operations.

Oakie most recently served as vice president of sales at Netwatch North America. She also led national sales at National Monitoring Center and previously served as director of business development at I-View Now.

Jankowski has been named vice president of video engineering. He founded Next Level Security Systems, where he helped launch the company’s integrated security platform. He previously served as chief technology officer at Loronix, Verint and Cisco Video following Cisco’s acquisition of SyPixx.

“When the opportunity arose to contribute to the design and development of the next generation of DMP video systems, I was eager to get involved,” Jankowski said. “I’m particularly excited about leveraging AI-enabled video analytics, edge computing, unified platform design and modern streaming technologies.”

Carney will oversee product marketing across DMP’s portfolio with a focus on the company’s video platform.

Before joining DMP, Carney served as president of Shooter Detection Systems. He also held executive leadership positions at HID Global, where he led product management and marketing initiatives focused on access control, cloud solutions and mobile credentials. Earlier in his career, he spent 10 years with Tyco Security Products and Johnson Controls as senior director of video surveillance, integration solutions and cybersecurity. Before entering the security industry, Carney practiced law and served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

DMP said the appointments support its continued investment in video technology. Earlier this year, the company expanded its AlarmVision technology and introduced a commercial video portfolio that includes 12 high-resolution, low-light IP cameras with active deterrence for professional monitoring applications.

“We’re building upon years of investment in expanding our video monitoring platform,” Brad Tucker, DMP vice president of product management and support, said in a statement. “The future belongs to solutions that combine intrusion, access control, video and intelligent analytics.”