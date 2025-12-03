Verkada Hits $5.8B Valuation With CapitalG Investment

Verkada, a provider of AI-enabled physical security technology, announced that it has reached a valuation of $5.8 billion following an investment led by CapitalG.

The new valuation represents a jump of $1.3 billion since Verkada’s Series E round in February. The company said the fresh funding will accelerate its AI capabilities and may offer liquidity to employees.

Verkada also revealed that it has crossed the milestone of $1 billion in annualized bookings. The firm serves more than 30,000 organizations worldwide across 171 countries, supporting building security and operations through an integrated cloud-based platform.

Its offering spans six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace tools and intercoms — enabling what the company describes as a unified security solution for enterprises.

In September, Verkada rolled out more than 60 new AI features and platform updates, underscoring the company’s push to advance the full security operator workflow with tools such as AI-Powered Unified Timeline and Operator View.

In a statement included with the announcement, Verkada highlighted that over 2 million of its devices are online globally, and that its platform is used to manage millions of daily operations including door locks, visitor check-ins and intercom calls.

CapitalG — in backing the deal — said the investment reflects confidence in Verkada’s platform, its product-market fit and its potential to scale as demand for AI-driven security grows.