Axis Opens its 19th Americas Experience Center in Milwaukee

In a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony, Axis Communications unveiled its newest Axis Experience Center (AEC) — its 19th in the Americas — located in Milwaukee.

The facility occupies a 7,800-square-foot space and aims to provide customers and partners with interactive access to Axis’s security and analytics technology.

Milwaukee is described by Axis as its third-largest market in the upper Midwest, with key customers across education, retail, sports venues and stadiums, government and healthcare sectors. The new AEC will showcase real-world applications of Axis solutions through video footage and hands-on demonstrations, allowing visitors to see how the company’s offerings work in practical settings.

The design of the Milwaukee center is said to reflect local heritage: the space features reclaimed Cream City Brick and copper details, and includes a “Taste of Milwaukee” experience highlighting local flavors. The facility offers views of Lake Michigan, the Milwaukee Art Museum and the nearby Summerfest Grounds, inviting visitors to appreciate both the technology and the spirit of the community.

Inside, the AEC offers demonstrations of the latest Axis technologies — including cameras powered by the AV1 codec and the ARTPEC 9 chip — as well as environmental sensors that detect vaping, smoking and air-chemical changes, and an IP Speaker Clock.

Additional features include quality-testing zones where devices are subjected to extreme conditions (heat, freezing, water and impact tests), video case studies showing technology solving real-world safety and efficiency challenges, and rooftop cameras offering live long-range views of highways and city streets.

At the opening event, Axis executives — including Karl Radke, Business Area Director Midwest, and others such as Keith D’Sa and Nikki Nemarich — joined customers, partners and community members for a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a champagne toast.

The Milwaukee AEC is located at 833 E Michigan, suite 1150, Milwaukee, WI 53202. To schedule a time to tour the new Axis Experience Center or to learn more about the facility and its resources, email [email protected].