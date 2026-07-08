Channel Championz Appoints Roy Miller as Special Projects Director

Channel Championz announced that Roy Miller has joined the company as Special Projects Director, expanding its capabilities in original design and equipment manufacturing (ODM/OEM) and specialty project development for global OEM lock and security hardware customers.

Miller previously served as president at ASSA ABLOY Mul-T-Lock and as a director at NAPCO Security Technologies. According to the company, he brings experience working with locksmiths, institutional buyers, OEMs, integrators and end users across the security hardware value chain.

Based in the Asia-Pacific region, Miller will represent Channel Championz with manufacturing partners in China, Taiwan and other parts of Asia. The company said his role is intended to support faster project turnaround and closer alignment between customer requirements and factory capabilities.

“Roy brings something increasingly valuable to this industry: true, ground-floor security hardware knowledge combined with a global manufacturing perspective,” said Jerry Burhans, founder of Channel Championz. “We both understand how products move through the real security channel, from manufacturer to distributor, locksmith, institutional buyer, OEM, integrator and end user. Having Roy on our team gives Channel Championz and our partners more capability to turn hard-to-solve security problems into commercially viable products.”

Channel Championz said Miller’s appointment comes as security hardware solutions increasingly interact with digital credentials, smartphones, biometrics, wearables, monitoring systems, GPS tracking platforms and other connected technologies. The company said it sees growing demand for professionals who can support product development, manufacturing, field application and channel execution.

“Security hardware can no longer be evaluated only by the strength and quality of the hardware itself,” Miller said. “The way that hardware interacts with the user is changing. People now interface with the world through smartphones, biometrics, wearables and connected devices. No single company can do it all anymore, and technology moves too fast and the expertise is too specialized. Smart companies know when to bring in help instead of trying to build everything themselves. That’s exactly where I come in.”

According to the company, Miller’s responsibilities will include supporting ODM initiatives, global sourcing and OEM manufacturing coordination, product design support and Asia-Pacific manufacturing collaboration for customers.

Channel Championz said Miller’s location in the Asia-Pacific region will enable direct collaboration with manufacturing partners, suppliers and production resources across key Asian manufacturing markets. The company said this will provide partners with support that combines market knowledge, customer insight, technical product understanding and sourcing capabilities.