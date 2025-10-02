Dataminr Extends Intel Agents to Physical World Events with Agentic AI

Dataminr is broadening the scope of its Intel Agents platform to cover real-world incidents, moving beyond the digital and cyber spheres. The company says the expansion will allow customers to receive context in real time around events as they unfold, rather than just alerts.

The system uses Agentic AI, a network of AI agents working in parallel to analyze public data, archived material, and open sources. The agents continuously generate context by asking and answering questions about ongoing incidents. That output is then written into Dataminr’s live platform.

Ted Bailey, founder and CEO, said the approach represents a shift in how organizations can make sense of events as they occur.

"Intel Agents for the physical world transform real-time event detection into AI-powered real-time event, threat, and risk intelligence—a fundamental leap forward for the category Dataminr first pioneered," said Bailey. "We can now tell our clients not just the 'what,' but also the "so what," for everything Dataminr discovers across the physical, digital, and cyber domains."

The company frames this as a way of moving faster than human teams could on their own. The agents are designed to operate autonomously, scanning vast amounts of data within seconds to assemble a situational picture.

For now, Intel Agents for the physical world are available in private beta for Dataminr Pulse for Corporate Security, First Alert, and Dataminr for News. General availability is scheduled for November 2025. The company says future plans include tailoring context to each client’s operational footprint and adding predictive capabilities that anticipate likely next steps.

This announcement follows a string of moves from Dataminr in recent months: a $250 million funding round, recognition on Fortune’s Future 50 list, and the appointment of Tiffany Buchanan, formerly of CrowdStrike, as CFO. The firm has also rolled out an expanded cyber partner API and a partnership with Genetec.