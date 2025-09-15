Arrow Security Promotes Darren Claphan to Chief Security Officer

In his new role as Chief Security Officer, Darren will oversee the company’s security operations, risk management strategies, and compliance protocols.
Sept. 15, 2025
Physical security solutions provider Arrow Security recently announced the promotion of Darren Claphan to Chief Security Officer. The strategic move is reflective of the growing demand for high-level risk assessment and executive protection, according to Arrow.

Claphan previously joined Arrow as Chief Strategy Officer in November 2024. In his new role as Chief Security Officer, he will oversee the company’s security operations, risk management strategies, and compliance protocols across Arrow’s locations and client accounts nationwide.

His two decades of industry experience span the public and private sectors across diverse organizations. His career began in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served in a number of leadership positions, from Marine Scout Sniper Team Leader to platoon Chief Scout.

He was previously Senior Vice President of Security and Aviation at Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment), where he oversaw a range of security programs across its corporate properties and performance venues, as well as the company’s aviation operations.

Before MSG Entertainment, Claphan rose to Vice President of Operations—National Accounts at U.S. Security Associates, where he managed a client portfolio totaling over $350 million.

Claphan attended Southwestern College, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Security Management and later an MBA.

