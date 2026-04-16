Genetec Report Highlights Public Safety Priorities, Staffing Challenges

Genetec has released public safety-specific findings from its 2026 State of Physical Security Report, based on a global survey of physical security end users, channel partners, systems integrators and consultants.

Responses from North American public safety professionals indicate a focus on officer safety, situational awareness and faster response times as agencies work to meet rising demands with limited staffing.

Officer safety, situational awareness drive data use

Nearly nine in 10 respondents said they use physical security data to help keep officers safe, while 81% use it to improve real-time situational awareness and collaboration between agencies. Responding to public safety emergencies was also cited by 81% of respondents as a primary application.

Collecting and sharing digital evidence remains a core use case, with 78% of respondents reporting it helps save time during investigations.

“Public safety agencies are under increasing pressure to do more with fewer resources,” stated Phil Malenscik, Vertical Account Manager, Public Sector at Genetec. “By bringing together physical security data from multiple systems, officers can see the full picture more quickly, respond faster, and stay safer on the job. At the same time, automating routine tasks gives teams more time to focus on protecting their communities and making decisions that really matter.”

Metrics tied to safety and response

When asked which metrics justify physical security investments, 63% of respondents cited increased officer safety, followed by faster response times at 52% and improved situational awareness at 48%.

Acceleration of investigations was cited by 41% of respondents, while 44% pointed to shorter time to incident resolution.