ADT Details Subscriber Growth Strategy, ADT Blu Rollout During Analyst Q&A

While ADT’s prepared remarks during its second-quarter earnings call centered on artificial intelligence and product innovation, the analyst question-and-answer session painted a more detailed picture of how the company expects to grow its subscriber base over the next year.

Executives fielded questions about slowing subscriber additions, the early performance of ADT Blu, the rollout of the ADT+ platform to dealers and the operational changes they believe will improve customer retention and acquisition economics.

ADT dials back costly channels amid slower subscriber growth

Questions from analysts quickly turned to subscriber additions, which declined during the second quarter.

CEO Jim DeVries said the year-over-year comparison was affected by a much smaller bulk account purchase than a year earlier. ADT completed a 10,000-unit bulk transaction during the quarter, compared with a 50,000-unit transaction in the second quarter of 2025. Excluding that difference, the company still added about 10,000 fewer subscribers than a year ago.

DeVries attributed the remaining decline to two factors: ADT’s decision to reduce its reliance on higher-cost affiliate marketing channels and softness from one dealer partner.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time to replace the volume from affiliate and some of the softness in dealer,” DeVries said. “But the underlying engine we feel excellent about.”

He pointed to the company’s direct residential business, which is growing at a high single-digit rate year to date, along with approximately 4% organic growth in its small and midsize business segment. DeVries also said installation revenue per unit and subscriber acquisition economics remain strong despite lower gross additions.

Chief Financial Officer Jeff Likosar said subscriber additions came in largely as expected and reiterated that ADT remains focused on improving customer acquisition economics while pursuing growth initiatives expected to contribute later this year and into next year.