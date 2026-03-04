dormakaba Acquires Mobile Wallet Credential Firm any2any

dormakaba said any2any will continue operating independently as a center of excellence, supporting both the company’s customers and its existing client base.

dormakaba has acquired German software platform company any2any, expanding its capabilities in mobile wallet credentials for access control solutions.

The acquisition builds on dormakaba’s earlier minority investment in the company. By purchasing the remaining shares, the company has completed a full acquisition of the Munich-based firm.

Founded in 2015, any2any develops mobile wallet credential solutions for access systems as well as related applications in payment, printing and visitor management. The company operates with a team of about 10 professionals.

Following the acquisition, any2any will continue to operate independently as a center of excellence, supporting both dormakaba customers and its existing client base.

According to dormakaba, the deal is intended to strengthen its mobile wallet functionality and help ensure its access control solutions remain applicable in an increasingly mobile environment. The company announced the acquisition also supports mobile wallet credential readiness across its installed base of access control systems while adding additional mobile wallet expertise and integration capabilities.

“We are delighted to welcome any2any into our Group,” stated dormakaba CEO Till Reuter. “This acquisition is a key part of to enhance dormakaba’s global credential business. It reinforces our offering, expands our mobile wallet capabilities, and ensures our solutions are fully applicable in a mobile-first world.”

Industry perspective on the deal

Industry analyst Lee Odess characterized the acquisition as part of a broader strategic push by dormakaba around digital access and user experience. Writing on LinkedIn, Odess said the deal is “not a credential play” but rather a move aimed at improving the digital user experience in access environments.

Odess also pointed to a series of recent investments and acquisitions by the company, suggesting they reflect a clearer technology strategy under Reuter’s leadership. In the past year, dormakaba has made moves including investments in Safetrust and SwiftConnect, an acquisition of TANlock targeting the data center market, a venture investment in RealSense for AI-powered computer vision, and the purchase of Avant-Garde Systems to strengthen service capabilities.

According to Odess, the any2any platform also reflects a broader industry shift toward more open and interoperable digital access ecosystems, where companies seek to orchestrate multiple technologies rather than control closed platforms.

The companies did not disclose financial terms of the transaction. dormakaba said it closed the acquisition of any2any on March 3.