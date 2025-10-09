Convergint Opens New U.S. HQ at Bell Works in Illinois

Convergint has opened a new U.S. headquarters, called the Convergint Development Center, at Bell Works in Hoffman Estates, Ill. The company announced the move marks a milestone in its growth, which includes over 10% year-over-year revenue growth and continued expansion across North America.

The new facility will house more than 225 professionals and includes a technology-enabled learning center for employees, partners and customers. The space highlights Convergint’s history and culture while supporting professional development through in-person and virtual training opportunities.

“Convergint's growth over the last quarter century has been extraordinary,” said Ann Fandozzi, CEO of Convergint. “Our new Convergint Development Center honors this legacy and positions us with scale, infrastructure and capabilities to accelerate momentum in delivering unmatched service to customers, colleagues, and communities around the globe.”

President of the Americas Sean Flint said the site was designed to support more than 11,000 employees worldwide and to enhance collaboration and industry expertise.

Convergint reported 2024 revenue of $2.7 billion, up 10% from the prior year and a 452% increase over the past decade. The company’s global clients are said to include 75% of the Fortune 100 and 38% of the Fortune 500 across multiple sectors such as financial services, healthcare, utilities, government and technology.

Recent acquisitions

In the past year, Convergint expanded its footprint through several acquisitions:

A+ Technology & Security Solutions, a New York-based integrator serving education, law enforcement, and municipal markets

Digital Visions, a Cincinnati-based provider of electronic security design and installation services

Fiber Solutions, headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, with operations in Tennessee, focused on fiber optic and cabling systems

Delco Security, a Canadian division of Delco Automation specializing in complex integrations across multiple verticals

Awards and recognition

Convergint was named one of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Companies to Work For” for 2025–2026. Additional honors include the Security Industry Association’s WISF Power100 recognition for Maria Castellanos, a Security Business Innovator Award for Eric Yunag, and inclusion on Crain’s Chicago Business list of largest privately held companies.

Community and education initiatives



Convergint’s 24th annual Social Responsibility Day involved nearly 11,000 volunteers supporting 174 community organizations and 35 schools worldwide. The company expanded its STEP Up for Schools program to improve safety at more than 100 schools across multiple countries.

The Convergint Cares Foundation also launched the James Willis Scholarship to assist employees’ children pursuing higher education, awarding up to 22 scholarships for the 2025–2026 academic year.