Pye-Barker Adds 57 Acquisitions in 2025, Expands to 47 States

Pye-Barker’s latest expansion underscores its focus on scaling service capabilities and integrating acquired companies into a unified national platform across fire and life safety services
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March 17, 2026
2 min read
Through rapid acquisition activity and workforce expansion, Pye-Barker is building a broader service network aimed at delivering consistent fire and life safety support across diverse local markets

Through rapid acquisition activity and workforce expansion, Pye-Barker is building a broader service network aimed at delivering consistent fire and life safety support across diverse local markets

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety continued its aggressive acquisition strategy in 2025, completing 57 company purchases across the fire protection, suppression and security sectors, according to a company announcement.

The Atlanta-based provider said the acquisitions mark another year of significant growth, reinforcing its position as a national consolidator in fire and life safety services.

The company also expanded its workforce and geographic footprint during the year, reaching approximately 9,000 employees across 47 states, including new operations in Hawaii and Arkansas.

Company leadership attributed the continued growth to a strategy focused on acquiring businesses aligned with its operational approach and company culture. CEO Bart Proctor said each acquisition contributes to the company’s broader effort to expand service capabilities and maintain a unified organization nationwide.

Alongside its acquisition activity, Pye-Barker introduced internal and community-focused initiatives aimed at supporting employees and local communities. These include an employee ownership program that provides incentive awards to eligible full-time workers and a community impact platform designed to assist employees during hardship while supporting local causes and firefighter safety efforts.

The company indicated it plans to continue its growth trajectory into 2026, with a continued emphasis on expanding services and strengthening its position as a single-source provider for fire and life safety solutions.

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