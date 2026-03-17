Pye-Barker Adds 57 Acquisitions in 2025, Expands to 47 States

Through rapid acquisition activity and workforce expansion, Pye-Barker is building a broader service network aimed at delivering consistent fire and life safety support across diverse local markets

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety continued its aggressive acquisition strategy in 2025, completing 57 company purchases across the fire protection, suppression and security sectors, according to a company announcement.

The Atlanta-based provider said the acquisitions mark another year of significant growth, reinforcing its position as a national consolidator in fire and life safety services.

The company also expanded its workforce and geographic footprint during the year, reaching approximately 9,000 employees across 47 states, including new operations in Hawaii and Arkansas.